‘Others realised I was bad when I wanted to leave’ – Simba SC’s Morrison

The winger had to fight hard against Timu Ya Wananchi’s will to keep him after his four-month stay with the club

Winger Bernard Morrison has criticised Yanga SC after completing a controversial move to Simba SC.

Morrison is the biggest signing Simba have made so far and his move was finalised after Yanga lost a case against him at the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) court.

The Ghanaian has said Yanga, a club he signed for in January from , only ‘realised that he was a bad boy’ when he expressed a wish to leave.

Yanga claimed Morrison had extended his short-term contract for another two years before the TFF ruled against them and paved a way for him to join Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

Timu Ya Wananchi were not satisfied with the ruling and has vowed to appeal against the decision with other organs.

“I just finished talking on the phone to my boss of Simba SC and promised him to lead a good example, respect the club and its members and work hard to make everyone happy,” Morrison said in a Facebook post.

“I worked with others for four months, they only realised that I'm a 'bad boy' immediately when I wanted to leave, they realised I'm not disciplined when I wanted to leave.”

Although his last months were characterised by friction at Timu Ya Wananchi, the winger states he holds no grudges against anyone and promises great performances for Simba.

“But I've got nothing against anyone, as for you Simba fans, I'm here to stay, I'm here to make you happy, I'm here to respect and represent you in any way I can!" he added.

“Forget about everyone and let's make this great club a wonderful one.”

Meanwhile, Simba have completed the signing of Charles Ilamfya from Kinondoni Municipal Council FC.

“When our coach saw him playing, he requested the top officials to sign him and we believe his legs will give us something at Msimbazi,” Simba said as they confirmed his arrival.

“He is the next great star for the country, especially in the striking department. Welcome Charles and give John Bocco and Meddie Kagere a challenge.”

Simba are expected to bring more players on board as they strengthen ahead of domestic and Caf assignments during the upcoming season.