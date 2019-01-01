Osinachi Ohale: Nigeria defender 'happy' to make winning debut with Tacon

The Super Falcons star is pleased after helping her side to a win on her maiden appearance against Sporting de Huelva in Spain

Osinachi Ohale has expressed her delight after helping CD Tacon record a 3-0 win on her debut against de Huelva on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who wrapped up her move to the Spanish side from 's Vaxjo on Friday, was seeking to help the top-flight debutants bounce back from a 9-1 loss to last week.

The Super Falcons star, who started for David Aznar's side in a home win at Ciudad Deportiva , was solid at the back Antonio Toledo's team, who lost 1-0 to champions .

Goals from Sofia Jakobsson, Jessica Martínez, Kosovare Asllani gave Tacon their maiden Spanish top-flight win against the visitors, who paraded Princella Adubea and Peace Efih.

The former Rivers Angels defender, who impressed from start to finish, has expressed joy over a bright start to life in .

Great team performance and happy for the victory on my debut 💪🏽 @ TRYP Madrid Chamartín https://t.co/GjiPqvWr1m — Osinachi Ohale (@OhaleOsinachi) September 14, 2019

's Adubea came from the bench to replace Marie Alidou in the 75th minute, while 's Efih was substituted after the restart of the match with Angela Clavijo.

Ohale will aim to consolidate on her fine start when Tacon visit Logrono in their next fixture on September 22.