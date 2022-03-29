Osimhen wins March Serie A Player of the Month award after steering Napoli to two wins

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has been voted Serie A's March Player of the Month.

The attacker has been in good form for Napoli, who collected two wins and a loss in the three games they were engaged in.

The Naples side started the month with a 1-0 loss to leaders AC Milan, but they bounced back with a 2-1 win over Lazio when the Super Eagles attacker claimed a brace.

Another brace for Osimhen came in a 2-1 victory over Udinese.

"The March EA Sports Player Of The Month award went to Napoli footballer Victor Osimhen. The trophy will be awarded in the pre-match of Napoli - Fiorentina, scheduled for Sunday 10 April 2022 at 15.00 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples," read a statement from the officials.

The Lega Serie A then went on to explain how they settled for the 23-year-old.

"Among the main characteristics that allowed the blue number 9 to excel over other great champions, the following data are highlighted: technical efficiency, an amazing state of form, physical efficiency.

"More and more tactically mature; always looking for the quickest way to get to the goal. He is the first defender of the team, contributes to the non-possession phase.

"When he starts he is unstoppable: in every match he exceeds the sprint threshold almost 20 times (25 km/h), reaching speed peaks of over 34 km/h."

With eight rounds remaining, the race for the season's championship is tight at the top with six points separating the top three teams.

Napoli have now secured 63 points from the 30 matches played this season. They have secured 19 wins, six draws, and five losses which places them second on the table.

Article continues below

Leaders AC Milan have collected 66 matches from the same number of matches as Napoli, where they have won 20, drawn six and suffered four defeats.

Reigning champions Inter Milan are in third and have played 29 games, won 17, drawn nine and lost three and as a result, they are on 60 points.