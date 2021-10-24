Osimhen unlucky as Roma end Napoli's winning run in tensed Serie A game

The Super Eagles striker's contribution was not enough as the Parthenopeans were stopped from grabbing maximum points at the Stadio Olimpico

Victor Osimhen could not continue his goalscoring run in the Serie A on Sunday as Roma held Napoli to a goalless draw.

Osimhen played the entire duration for the visitors in Rome, but he could not place his efforts past goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Prior to Sunday's outing, the Nigeria international scored five goals in his last eight appearances in the Italian top-flight and the result at the Stadio Olimpico was the first time Napoli dropped points in the league this season, ending their eight-game winning streak.

Osimhen registered the most shots (4) for Luciano Spalletti's side in the encounter but unfortunately, he was denied by the woodwork twice.

Despite the Parthenopeans' struggle to break the deadlock, Cameroon's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was solid in the middle of the park for the visitors.

The Fulham loanee produced a man-of-the-match performance and he completed most tackles (4) and most dribbles (7) in the match.