Osimhen reveals Napoli's Champions League objective after 'bewitching Europe' in group stage

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen has revealed Napoli are targeting at least a quarter-final spot in the Champions League this season.

Napoli topped Group A to set a date with Frankfurt

Osimhen scored a goal in three matches

He has revealed the team's target

WHAT HAPPENED: Napoli were in excellent form in Group A of the 2022/23 Champions League. They won five matches and lost once - the same as Liverpool, but finished top owing to their superior results against the English club.

The team was paired against German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt who finished second in Group D which was won by Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite admitting it will be tough against the Bundesliga team, Osimhen has suggested they stand a chance of reaching the last eight which is one of their objectives.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is a great tournament, it gives unique emotions," the 23-year-old Nigeria international said as quoted by Napoli Magazine.

It has great charm and I can't wait for the moment to face Eintracht: we know we are strong but we know that they are strong too and that getting through will not be easy. But getting to the quarter-finals is one of our goals. And we don't hide it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen featured just three times in the group stage; he was injured in the first meeting with Liverpool in the competition played at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

He featured against Ajax, at home, and found the back of the net in the 4-2 win before ending the first hurdle with a 2-0 loss at Anfield against Liverpool.

The forward hopes to be fit to be in the squad to play Frankfurt on February 21 in Germany with the second leg set for March 15 in Naples.

WHAT NEXT: Before the Champions League assignment, Osimhen and Napoli have a task against Inter Milan on January 4 in Serie A. Napoli are unbeaten in Italy and lead the race for the Scudetto while Inter Milan are placed fifth.