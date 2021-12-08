Osimhen returns to training: Huge boost for Nigeria and Napoli after recovering from injury

Victor Osimhen has returned to full training with Napoli after recovering from a head injury.

The Nigerian was forced off injured in his side’s 3-2 Serie A defeat to Inter Milan on November 21 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Following a clash of heads with defender Milan Skriniar, he could not complete the game and was replaced by Andrea Petagna four minutes before the hour mark.

The former Lille star subsequently underwent surgery with the Italian top-flight outfit claiming their goal machine would be out for at least three months – meaning he would play no part in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The 22-year-old has missed four matches in total over the past 16 days, including Napoli’s 3-2 home defeat to Atalanta last weekend.

He could, however, now come back into the squad ahead of a crucial Europa League clash with Leicester City on Thursday, having been involved in the club's latest practice session.

Napoli officially welcomed the African back into the fold via their social media account, writing on Instagram: "Come on Victor!!"

Osimhen also announced his return to fitness on Wednesday afternoon: “Thankful to God Almighty. I sincerely appreciate those who reached out to me, God bless you and yours. No time to dwell on past transgressions, looking forward to the greater things ahead. God is the greatest, we move!”

Dries Mertens has been filling in at left-back in the striker’s absence, but manager Luciano Spalletti now has the option to recall a man who has been in superb form since the start of the 2021-22 campaign, as Napoli aim to revive their stuttering ambitions of winning the league.

They are currently sitting in the third position, two points behind leaders AC Milan, having accrued 36 points from 16 matches.

On the international scene, this is a massive boost for Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles who are gunning for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations glory.

The Lagos-born star played a key role in Nigeria’s qualification for the 2022 Fifa World Cup play-offs.

Aside from that, he has scored nine goals in his last 10 matches for the three-time African champions in all competitions.





