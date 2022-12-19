Osimhen praised: ‘Maybe it won't be beautiful to see but he's effective’ - Former AS Roma forward Graziani

Former AS Roma and Torino forward Ciccio Graziani is the latest Serie A legend to shower praise on Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen.

Graziani lauded the Nigerian striker for being effective

Former Roma forward feels Osimhen in the best in Serie A

The 23-year-old is the leading scorer in Italy’s top division

WHAT HAPPENED? Osimhen’s goalscoring exploits in Italy have seen him lauded by Serie A legends among them ex-AS Roma captain Francesco Totti and former AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi and Graziani, who played for Torino, Fiorentina, Roma and Udinese, is the latest to add his voice.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “He's the top scorer in Serie A, he scores goals in every game," the 1982 World Cup winner told Tuttonapoli.

“Maybe it won't be beautiful to see but he's effective. The highest performance in the entire league and it's the one that affects the most, so for me, he's my player in Serie A at the moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has lit up the Italian top division since joining Napoli from Lille for €70 million in 2020, scoring 38 goals in 76 games.

He is Serie A’s top scorer in 2022-23 with nine goals from 11 league matches, having scored eight times in as many games, as Napoli maintained their lead at the top of the table before the World Cup break.

The Nigeria international has been lauded for being a complete striker who possesses great pace and a powerful shot while he is also renowned for his aerial prowess.

Totti described Osimhen as “the strongest striker in Serie A” while Inzaghi termed him “the best right now beyond Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud” last week.

WHAT’S NEXT? Osimhen will hope to win over more admirers with his performances when the Serie A resumes next month, with Napoli set to face Inter Milan on January 4.