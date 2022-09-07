Osimhen: Napoli star reflects on 'bittersweet' outing against Liverpool

The Super Eagle missed a penalty before he was subbed off injured as the Parthenopeans silenced the Reds in Naples

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has labelled his outing against Liverpool as 'bittersweet' as the Serie A outfit cruised to a 4-1 Champions League triumph.

In the five-goal thriller at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the Nigeria international had his penalty saved by Allison before he was substituted for Giovanni Simeone in the first half after picking a knock.

Even in his absence, the Parthenopeans overpowered the Reds with Piotr Zielinski bagging a brace, while Giovanni Simeone and Andre Zambo Anguissa also found the net.

In a social media post, the 23-year-old savoured his contribution against the English team, while lauding his teammates for getting the job done.

“Bittersweet feeling for me, Great Performance from the whole squad, God is the greatest. We move,” Osimhen wrote on Twitter.

After picking up a knock in the Parthenopeans’ 2-1 win at Lazio on Sunday, the Nigeria international was expected not to feature against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Surprisingly, Osimhen was named in Spalletti’s starting XI and was saddled with the duty of getting the goals against Liverpool – while counting on services from Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Before his injury setback, the former Lille goal machine was a thorn in the flesh of the English team and was responsible for Virgil Van Dijk’s caution by Carlos del Cerro.

Although reports have it that the Super Eagle’s injury was not severe, he is expected to be available for Saturday’s Italian topflight fixture against Spezia.

In his own assessment, manager Spalletti showered praises on his squad claiming the result accentuated Napoli’s quality.

"It was a great performance and a victory that we fully deserved,” he told the club website.

"It is an important result that must be parameterized to the value of the opponent. It was essential to have played our football with continuity without ever slowing down. Liverpool have an absolute thickness and the result is proof of the quality of my boys.

"Now, let's keep our heads down to keep working. There is no triumphalism, this is a great performance that must be repeated in the next few days.

“I'm satisfied with the mentality of the guys and the quality of the game. But we are at the beginning and the path ahead always requires maximum intensity.”