Osimhen injury update issued: Napoli star set to miss Nigeria-Algeria friendly

With matches against Rangers and AC Milan coming up, the setback is expected to be a big blow to the Naples-based side

Serie A side Napoli have confirmed Nigeria international Victor Osimhen suffered a hamstring injury during their 4-1 win against Liverpool on Wednesday, and will miss the upcoming international break.

Osimhen was involved in the Uefa Champions League game but was substituted in the 41st minute with what has now been revealed to be a second-degree hamstring injury.

"As scheduled, Victor Osimhen underwent diagnostic tests this morning which revealed a second-degree injury to his right hamstring," Napoli’s update on the Super Eagles star, read on Friday.

"The striker had already started carrying out therapy yesterday [Thursday]."

Osimhen was surprisingly selected for the Liverpool game after he looked to have picked up a knock in a 2-1 win over Lazio on Sunday. However, Luciano Spalletti named him to face the visiting Reds before he was stretchered off and replaced by Giovanni Simeone.

Osimhen hit the post inside 45 seconds and won a penalty that was saved by Alisson Becker before he left the pitch at the tail end of the first half.

The injury is set to rule out Osimhen from the next Nigeria game, where the West African giants are expected to face Algeria in an international friendly on September 27.

Napoli are also set to miss the Nigerian - who has scored two goals and provided an assist in five Serie A matches – for a number of their games, including the Saturday one against Spezia.

There is also an upcoming Champions League match for the Naples side as they are scheduled to face Scottish outfit Rangers on September 13. Five days later, Napoli will have a tricky fixture against Serie A rivals, AC Milan, and the absence of Osimhen is likely to be a big setback for them.

Since signing for the Serie A club from Lille, the Nigerian has always been a key figure in Spalletti’s squad.

Last season, he ended the campaign with 14 goals in 27 league games despite having been sidelined on a number of occasions by injuries.