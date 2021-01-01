Osimhen: Napoli forward 'out until early March' after suffering head trauma

The Nigeria international will need at least a week to fully recover before returning to action according his doctor

Napoli doctor Alfredo Bucciero, who is attending to Victor Osimhen, has revealed the forward will be out of action until early March after suffering head trauma against Atalanta on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was unconscious as he was rushed to hospital after colliding with Cristian Romero and hitting his head on the turf in the Serie A game.

The Nigeria international underwent numerous tests and has been cleared of head damage but will need some time to rest before returning to action.

Bucciero confirmed the centre-forward will need some days to recover before playing again and will not be available when Napoli take on Benevento in Sunday’s Serie A game but could return against Sassuolo on March 3.

“He suffered head trauma with memory loss,” explained neurosurgeon Alfredo Bucciero to Radio Kiss Kiss.

“Now the medical tests are showing good results, but we still need to wait for the natural recovery time to be completed.

“We don’t have signs of a haematoma on the brain, nor damage to the skullcap. We must be cautious, he needs at least a week of complete rest.

“I think he could be available again from early March. Osimhen is in a rush, he wants to play and asks me to hurry up the process, but in these situations, rest is necessary. We cannot run any risks.”

Osimhen’s debut season has been hampered by injury, suspension and coronavirus-related problems since his move from Lille last summer.

The problems have limited his playing time to 16 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has also revealed he has got in touch with Osimhen and hopes the forward will be fit to feature in his side’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

“I spoke to Victor, he told me he's physically and mentally okay now but must wait for the club doctors," Rohr said.

"My thoughts are with him because he's had a difficult start in Italy, but he's a strong boy and he must wait for the doctors to clear him to play again.

"He's an important player for us and we'll see how it goes at his club first because his well-being is very important for everyone."

Osimhen has scored five goals in 10 appearances for the three-time African champions since making his debut in 2017.