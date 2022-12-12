Osimhen is the best right now beyond Ballon d'Or winner Benzema and Giroud - Inzaghi

Filippo Inzaghi believes Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is the best, beyond Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud following his great displays.

Osimhen has nine Serie A goals from 11 matches

Inzaghi labels the Super Eagle the best player

Puts Osimhen ahead of Benzema and Giroud

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Nigeria international is having a great season with the Partenopei, who are currently topping the Serie A table. His superb display has caught the attention of the 49-year-old, Inzaghi, who played for Juventus and AC Milan in the same league and is currently the head coach of Serie B club Reggina.

Inzaghi has opined Osimhen's qualities as second to none and that he is better than Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who turns out for Real Madrid.

WHAT HE SAID? “If we think of Napoli, Osimhen is a true centre-forward,” Inzaghi said as quoted by TuttoNapoli.

"He attacks deep, and keeps the ball, Osimhen is probably the best right now, beyond Benzema, who, however, is less of an area centre forward, and perhaps than Giroud."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle has currently scored nine Serie A goals from 11 matches and chipped in with two assists. His first goal of the campaign came in the 5-2 victory against Hellas Verona on August 15.

Last season, Osimhen managed 27 top-flight appearances, scored 14 goals and provided two assists. On Sunday, he was on target as Napoli defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 in a friendly fixture at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? The former Lille forward will hope to add to his tally of goals in Serie A when Napoli resume their hunt for the title with a clash against Inter Milan at the San Siro on January 4.

Napoli are currently leading the 20-team log with 41 points from 15 matches and remain the only unbeaten side in the top-tier.