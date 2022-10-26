Osimhen goal for Napoli against AS Roma neither Raspadori nor Simeone can score - Bagni

Former Italy midfielder Salvatore Bagni believes neither Giacomo Raspadori nor Giovanni Simeone can score like Victor Osimhen did against AS Roma.

Osimhen found the net with 10 minutes on the clock

He overpowered Smalling before smashing home

Bagni amazed with Osimhen's movement and speed

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Nigeria international stole the limelight during the Serie A fixture at Stadio Olimpico after he scored with 10 minutes left to the final whistle to break the hearts of Roma and manager Jose Mourinho.

Osimhen received a looping ball from the middle, and outmuscled former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling before firing a ferocious shot past Rui Patricio.

The 66-year-old Bagni believes Osimhen's movement and physicality were too much for Roma to handle and Napoli's other strikers Raspadori and Simeone couldn't do that.

WHAT DID BAGNI SAY? “Osimhen has improved for me in managing the 90 minutes," Bagni, who played for Inter and Napoli told Napoli Magazine.

"Victor is not just depth and he is not just speed. The goal against Roma can only be done by Osimhen.

"There Victor steals Smalling's time and neither Raspadori nor Simeone can do that, then for me that shot is all instinct.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal against Roma was his fourth in Serie A this campaign from seven matches. His first of the season came in Napoli's 5-2 win against Hellas Verona on August 15. Last season, Osimhen made in 27 league appearances for Napoli, scored 14 goals and provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? The Super Eagle will be in line to start when Napoli host Rangers in their Group A matchday five Champions League fixture at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday.