Osimhen: Galtier provides update on injured Lille striker

The forward was stretchered off in the 80th minute of the Great Danes’ win over Angers on Friday night

boss Christophe Galtier has revealed top scorer Victor Osimhen will undergo tests on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury he sustained against on Friday.

The Nigerian forward was stretchered off the pitch in Les Dogues’ 2-0 win over Angers on Friday night, a win that saw them temporarily rise to third in the table.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the 14th-minute, his 12th league strike of the campaign, and any sustained absence makes him a doubt for Lille’s clash with second-placed Olympique on Sunday, February 16.

“He (Osimhen) has no broken femur,” Galtier told Canal + Sport after Friday’s game.

“He had to receive treatment off the pitch and I think he has a muscle injury.

“The length and severity of his injury will be determined after tests are carried out on Saturday.”

Lille’s win on Friday was their third success on the spin.