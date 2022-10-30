Osimhen delighted with Napoli exploits - 'I'm having the time of my life'

Victor Osimhen is grateful for the Napoli technical bench and teammates as he enjoys great form in front of goal for the Naples-based team.

Despite injury setback, Osimhen's shone in front of goal

Scored seven league goals from eight matches

Nigeria international keen on improving further

WHAT HAPPENED: The Super Eagle was in inspired form on Saturday as he netted a hat-trick to help Napoli claim a 4-0 win over Sassuolo in a Serie A game staged at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

It was his first hat-trick for the club that also helped them extend their unbeaten run in the ongoing campaign.

WHAT HE SAID: "I'm having the time of my life and I just want to enjoy it. I’m delighted and I’d like to thank the team who’ve helped me a great deal to settle back into the swing of things after my injury," Osimhen told the club's website.

"I’d like to congratulate all of my teammates. They’re top players and the whole squad is blessed with quality. I’d also like to thank the coach for the faith he’s shown in me and I’m keen to keep this up, both individually and collectively.

"Every time I score I dedicate my goal to my daughter. This hat trick is for her."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The attacker has now scored seven goals in eight Italian top-flight matches this season and is dining with the big boys on the top scorers' chart.

The goals tally is already half of what he achieved last season after playing 27 matches.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Getty Images.

Getty

WHAT NEXT: Osimhen will hope to play a part on Tuesday against Liverpool in the final game of Group A in the Uefa Champions League.

In the last meeting between the sides, Napoli won 4-1 but the Super Eagle was subbed in the first half after sustaining an injury.