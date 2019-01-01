Osimhen and Slimani shortlisted for Ligue 1 Player of the Month award

The Nigeria and Algeria internationals produced striking performances last month and could be rewarded for the efforts

striker Victor Osimhen and forward Islam Slimani have been nominated for Player of the Month award for September.

international Osimhen has been turning heads since his summer switch to the Great Danes from Belgian side Charleroi.

The 20-year-old striker scored two goals and made two assists last month to help Christophe Galtier’s men secure eight points.

The former forward has now scored seven league goals in nine games for Lille this season.

For Slimani, he has enjoyed an impressive start to the season since his loan switch from after failing to make much impact during his time at .

The 31-year-old international scored three goals last month, including his brace against .

On the back of the impressive form, the African stars have been shortlisted along with defender Nicolas Pallois for the individual award.

🏆 Pour la première fois sur @EA_FIFA_France, découvrez les 3 nommés pour le titre de Joueur du Mois de septembre !



🗳️ C’est à vous de voter ▶️ https://t.co/X67PRZ81Ou#TropheesUNFP | #FUT20 | #POTM pic.twitter.com/p3bNoD3fhX — Ligue 1 Conforama (@Ligue1Conforama) October 7, 2019

Osimhem will be expected to replicate the fine form for Nigeria when they take on in an international friendly on October 13.