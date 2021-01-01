Oshoala: Super Falcon hopes Women's Champions League triumph will inspire girls in Africa

The starlet became the first woman from the continent to win the competition

Super Falcon Asisat Oshoala believes winning the Uefa Women's Champions League will inspire other young girls in Africa to chase their dreams.

The Nigeria starlet became the first African to win the competition when she came in as a substitute to help Barcelona Femenino to a 4-0 win over English side Chelsea. Last season, she also featured in the final but could not stop French side Lyon from winning their fifth title in a row, despite scoring for her team.

"It was very important not to make the mistakes of the past [the 4-1 loss to Lyon] but to learn from it," Oshoala told BBC Sport Africa.

"I can only thank God who has made everything possible through sheer hard work, by playing alongside this incredibly talented group that creates a lovely family atmosphere.

"It is a great feeling and I can't really put my emotions into words because it has been a tough journey to get here.

"I hope this will continue to inspire other young girls in Africa and motivate everyone around the world that you can achieve whatever you put your mind to and work hard for it."

On Sunday, Lluis Cortes’ women had taken a first-minute lead at the Gamla Ullevi after Melanie Leupolz turned the ball into her own net.

In the goal-laden first half, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen also fired past goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to end the ambitions of Emma Hayes’ Blues.

Oshoala was introduced for Spanish midfielder Jennifer Hermoso in the 71st minute as Barcelona craved more goals.

She added a fifth goal in the closing stages of the game, although her effort was chalked off for her being in an offside position.

The 26-year-old has now won four titles this season after scoring 15 goals to enable his side to successfully defend their league title. They also won the Spanish Cup and the Super Cup.