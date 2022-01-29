Oshoala scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Betis

Asisat Oshoala scored a first-half hat-trick for Barcelona Femeni this season in their 4-0 mauling of Real Betis in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter.

After failing to score in her last three home games for the Blaugranes, Oshoala rediscovered her scoring touch at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Saturday.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool forward opened the scoring for the hosts in the 18th minute after benefitting from Caroline Hansen's assist and she doubled the lead in the 36th minute.

It did not stop there for Oshoala who grabbed her third goal for Barcelona with just a minute left before half-time and Fridolina Rolfo sealed the win in the 66th minute.

Four minutes later, the Nigeria international was replaced by Jenni Hermoso as Jonatan Giraldez's side remain unbeaten in the Spanish top-flight.

The 27-year-old has now scored 15 goals in 12 league appearances for Barcelona this term, five goals from equaling her best scoring season in the Primera Iberdrola.

The Blaugranes lead the top-flight table with 54 points after 18 games and they hold a +98 goal difference.

Oshoala will hope to continue her goalscoring form in upcoming league games against Levante, Eibar and Athletic Club before reporting for international duty with the Super Falcons in February.

The four-time African Women's Footballer of the Year is among the 35 players invited by Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum for their final qualifying game against Ivory Coast for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria will host the Lady Elephants for the first leg on February 18 before travelling to Abidjan for the return fixture, five days later.