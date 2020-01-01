Oshoala: Nigeria striker on target as Barcelona maintain fine start

The Super Falcons star netted her second goal of the season as the Catalans maintained their winning run, defeating Real Betis

Asisat Oshoala found the net as silenced 5-0 in Saturday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter.

The Catalans went to Ciudad Deportiva Luis de Sol on the back of a 6-0 triumph at Huelva and they continued to maintain their flying start with the fourth win of the season at Betis.

For Oshoala, she was aiming to continue her scoring form after netting her maiden goal of the season in their last outing, in the victory over Sporting before the international break.

Sixteen minutes into the encounter, Caroline Graham Hansen broke the deadlock with an individual brilliance to put Lluís Cortés' side ahead, firing past goalkeeper Meline Gerard.

Eleven minutes after Hansen's opener, Mariona Caldentey was set up by Aitana Bonmati to double the lead for the visitors in the first half.

After the break, Oshoala was played through by Caldentey to add a third of the match for Barcelona two minutes into the second half.

However, Pier Luigi Cherubino's team managed to halt the attack of Barca until Jenna McCormick's own goal gifted the visitors a fourth goal of the encounter in the 80th minute.

Substitute Jenni Hermoso wrapped up the triumph for Cortes' team thanks to an assist from Hansen two minutes from regulation time.

With her latest strike, Oshoala, who featured for 70 minutes before being replaced by Vicky Losada has now scored two goals in four matches this season for Barcelona.

On the part of Betis, Equatorial Guinea's Dorine Chuigoue was in action for 75 minutes while Michaela Abam was not dressed for the encounter.

The win was Barcelona's fourth in a row as they maintained a three-point lead at the top of the log with 12 points from four matches.

In their next fixtures, Barcelona will square up against , while Real Betis will aim to end their winless run at Sporting Huelva on November 4.