Oshoala handed Barcelona break ahead of Women's Champions League mini-tournament

With two months to the European competition, the La Liga giants have offered the Nigerian star a short rest after Friday's session

announced a three-week rest for Asisat Oshoala, beginning from Friday ahead of the Women's final stage scheduled to be held from August 21 to 30 in .

Uefa had announced plans to complete the women's club competition for the 2019-20 season as a mini-competition from the quarter-finals in two Spanish cities - Bilbao and San Sebastian.

Following the Spanish Primera Iberdrola cancellation in May, Oshoala resumed individual training a few days later before she eventually joined her side for team sessions daily two weeks ago

The cancellation saw Barcelona declared champions, having finished top after 21 matches without defeat to claim the first title in five years and Oshoala celebrated her first league diadem in Europe.

Besides her title feat, she has been a standout for Barcelona, scoring 36 goals in 36 outings in all competitions this season and finished the second league the highest scorer, with 20 goals in 19 games.

With Uefa's decision on Wednesday, the Catalans resolved to embark on a three-week break and scheduled to resume on July 13 - five weeks to their quarter-final showdown with .

After a face-off with Spanish rivals Atletico in August, Barcelona are expected to battle the winner between Scottish giants Glasgow and German champions in the semi-final five days later.

Barcelona, Glasgow, Wolfsburg, Atletico, PSG, and titleholders are the eight teams to feature in the knockout tournament at the San Mames Stadium and the Anoeta Stadium.

The reigning Spanish champions missed out on the title in 2019 following a 4-1 thrashing against Lyon in the final last year and Oshoala will be eager to inspire her side to title success this term.

The draw to determine the order of matches and the final match schedule will take place at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon on 26 June.