‘Oshoala deserves Ballon d’Or nomination after Golden Boot success with Barcelona Femini’ – Fans back Super Falcon

Supporters have backed Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala to make the nomination list for Ballon d’Or after wrapping up the women’s Spanish Primera Division as the top scorer with Barcelona Femini on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Super Falcons forward achieved the feat after scoring 20 goals in 19 league appearances and will share the award with Brazilian Geyse Ferreira, who managed 20 goals in 27 appearances for Madrid CFF.

Despite being injured for the most part of the season, Oshoala, who switched to Barcelona in July 2019 from Arsenal, became the first African woman to win the award since it began in 2011.

Her performance also helped Barcelona to win the league title unbeaten with 30 wins in 30 games having scored 159 goals and conceded only 11.

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas clinched the 2021 women’s Ballon d’Or after she floored Barcelona team-mate Jennifer Hermoso, who finished second, with Chelsea forward Sam Kerr third and Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema fourth.

“Congrats legend, she deserves Ballon d’Or nomination,” roared Chris Igweaka while responding to a GOAL Africa Facebook page post on Oshoala’s achievement.

“She has more goals than anyone, won the league and she’s in the women’s Champions League final. She deserves to be in the top 10 Ballon d’Or nominees,” added Zak Nation.

Mhizta VI KY opined: “Honestly they should consider her for Ballon d’Or this season while Efetobor Julius Akpos wrote: “Somebody winning the Golden Boot despite not being the first or second point means she’s special. Nobody is saying she should be given the Ballon d’Or, just saying she shouldn’t be out of the top seven.”

Mishael Kings believes Oshoala is a strong candidate to challenge Arsenal’s Miedema for the Ballon d’Or: “Sure herself and Vivianne [Maidema], alongside Chelsea striker will definitely be in running for Ballon d’Or,” explained Kings adding, “… and should Barcelona win the Champions League again... she [Oshoala] will win it.”

Kings' sentiments were echoed by Di Ka Chukwu, who said: “The greatest of all time. If she can play key role and win the Champions League, she will be a contender for the Ballon d’Or.”

Meanwhile, what left many supporters stunned by Oshoala’s achievement is the fact she scored 20 goals despite missing eight weeks of action owing to injury.

“This lady is super amazing despite her long-term injury she still becomes the highest goal scorer, keep going higher our supergirl,” said Jeff D Jeff while Chris Ekene wrote: “And she played fewer matches, if you're big, you are big.”

“Despite the injury....when you're great you're great,” added Akanji Yusuf Abiodun.

She will now shift her focus to the Champions League final where they are scheduled to take on Lyon at Juventus Stadium on May 21.

Should Oshoala make the nominees list for the Ballon d’Or? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment box below.