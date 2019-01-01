Osei's Ghana FA presidential candidacy disqualification appeal hits a snag

A Normalisation Committee for the West African nation has run the rule over the presidential aspirant's call for redress

The Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee has thrown out an appeal by renowned football administrator Wilfred Kwaku Osei concerning his disqualification from the GFA presidential race.

The Tema Youth FC president submitted a protest in hopes of overturning a Vetting Committee recommendation for his elimination. The disqualification was based on two separate accounts.

A letter seen by Goal and signed by Normalisation Committee member Naa Odofoley Nortey for and on behalf of the Elections Committee and delivered to Osei reads:

"At the close of the date and time limited for appeals, i.e. Tuesday, the 8th October 2019 at 4:00 pm, we received the following documents from you by way of an appeal:

"i) Notice of Appeal (received on Monday the 7th of October 2019 at 3:40 pm).

"ii) Notice of application for an interim injunction on the decision of the GFA Elections Committee pending appeal (received on Monday the 7th of October, 2019 at 5:05 pm).

"iii) The statement in support of the application for an injunction pending appeal (received on Monday the 7th of October, 2019 at 5:05 pm).

"We regret to inform you that based on the above listed documents received, before the deadline, your appeal was unsuccessful."

Article continues below

Osei was the only casualty of the vetting process, leaving six other contestants standing.

The ultimate elections will be held on October 25.

The GFA presidential office has been vacant since a bribery and match-fixing scandal caused overhaul of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration in June 2018.

