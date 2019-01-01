Osei to appeal disqualification from Ghana FA presidential contest

The Tema Youth chief has revealed his next course of action after Friday's disappointment

Disqualified Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer' has revealed his intentions to seek redress on his elimination from the top race.

The Tema Youth bankroller was the only unsuccessful applicant as the GFA Normalisation Committee announced the results of a vetting process.

He has until Monday, October 7 to lodge an official appeal.

"First of all, I wish to thank the vetting committee and the Normalisation Committee for the work done so far and to tell all my loved ones to keep calm," Osei said in a statement.

"I shall in the coming days file an appeal concerning the decision. To the best of my knowledge, I Wilfred Kwaku Osei did not cot commit any of the infractions stated above.

"Once again, let me assure all my loved ones, the football community and the good people of Ghana to stay calm."

Osei's exclusion came only two days after he unveiled his policy document for his presidential ambition.

Six persons are still in the running for the top job, which has been vacant since a bribery and match-fixing scandal caused overhaul of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration in June 2018.

George Afriyie - a vice-president of the GFA during the Nyantakyi era - Dreams FC executive chairman Kurt Okraku and Fred Pappoe - also once a vice-president of the GFA - are still in contention.

Phar FC president Nana Yaw Amponsah, renowned lawyer Amanda Clinton - the only female of the pack - and George Ankamah Mensah also a legal practitioner - complete the roster.

The ultimate elections will be held on October 25.

