Osei Palmer vs Ghana FA: Plaintiff reacts with next line of action after CAS ruling

The Tema Youth president talks about Tuesday's verdict and the way forward

Tema Youth president Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer has revealed he does not plan to appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) unfavourable ruling in his legal battle against the Football Association (GFA).

After 11 months of wait, global tribunal CAS made its final pronouncement on Tuesday, dismissing the football administrator's plea to, among others, annul the GFA's presidential election held last October.

Palmer was contesting a supposed unfair disqualification from the football governing body's presidential race.

"I am gratified by the fact that this long legal tussle has finally come to an end," Osei Palmer said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Even though I have issues against the main grounds for the delivery of the final verdict, I have no other alternative than to accept it in good faith and move on in life. At the end of the day, it is victory for Ghana Football.

"It is my prayer that we all continue to pool our resources to move Ghana Football forward to reach the desired heights that we all wish for.

"Thank you all for the support offered me in diverse ways during the past eleven months.

"All things work together for good for those who trust our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

"Our Almighty God is so faithful. May He bless you all. Thank you."

Thankful 🙏

After appearing before the Elections Vetting Committee, Osei Palmer was disqualified from the running on the basis of breaching transfer rules following a transfer of a player of his football club.

He promptly filed for an appeal with a Fifa/Caf Normalisation Committee for Football which supervised the polls and ran the nation's football in the interim pending the election of a new GFA president and accompanying administration.

The Normalisation Committee had been at the helm of affairs of the West Africans' sport since September 2018 after a bribery and corruption scandal led to the collapse of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led FA administration three months earlier.

The Committee turned down Palmer's appeal on the grounds of late submission, an outcome that forced the Tema Youth president to seek redress at CAS.

The final verdict, which was originally scheduled to be announced in July, was postponed on three occasions.