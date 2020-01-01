Osei Palmer vs Ghana FA: Normalisation Committee boss Amoah feels vindicated by CAS ruling

The chairman of the interim administration reacts to the outcome of the legal tussle between the Tema Youth president and the football association

Fifa and Caf's 2018-19 Football Normalisation Committee (NC) chairman Kofi Amoah believes the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) acted appropriately in declaring the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a legal battle with Tema Youth president Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer' on Tuesday.

The global tribunal dismissed an Osei Palmer appeal to nullify the FA's presidential election conducted under the supervision of the now defunct NC last October, the club chief having sought redress for a supposed unfair disqualification from the contest.

After facing the Elections Vetting Committee, the Tema Youth chief's candidacy was rejected for breaching regulations following the transfer of a player of his now second-tier club. The side until 2017 played in the Premier League ( ).

“It’s a complete vindication which must be embraced in Ghana here that organisations that are ruled by statutes and regulations, the members of those organizations must respect those regulations and statutes," Amoah told Ghana Web.

"This case had nothing to do with any personality clash. I didn’t know Palmer from anywhere until I joined the Normalisation Committee.

“We went strictly in doing our work by the mandate given to us by Fifa and by the regulations of football, including the statutes and the GFA regulations.

"Here is a clear case of an association that has decided properly, discussed and enacted by Congress that to develop football, any club that transfers a player must pay 10 per cent to the GFA.

"Tema Youth club is aware and so is Palmer and he confirmed that to the NC. The arrogance with which he refused to do it could not establish the integrity of such a person as to come and run an organisation [GFA]."

After his disqualification, Palmer challenged the decision at the national level with an appeal which was rejected by the NC for late submission.

The Tema Youth president then moved on to CAS to overturn the NC's decision and invalidate the elections which was ultimately won by Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku.

The GFA presidency became vacant in 2018 following the unceremonious end of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration by a bribery and corruption scandal in June 2018.