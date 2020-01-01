Osei Palmer vs Ghana FA: Ex-Ghalca president Raji sympathises with 'ill-treated' plaintiff

The erstwhile Ghana League Clubs Association chief shares his thoughts on the legal battle

Former League Clubs Association (Ghalca) president Alhaji Ali Raji believes poor handling of the dispute between 2019 Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer' and the football's governing body has left the nation's sport in jeopardy.

Seemingly on a new lease of life and calm after almost two years of impasse, Ghana football risks being thrown off balance once again as an imminent Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) judgement could land the nation's sport leadership in fresh trouble.

Palmer, president of former Ghana Premier League ( ) club Tema Youth, was disqualified from contesting the October election which was ultimately won by Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku.



Displeased, the former is seeking redress from the global tribunal.

More teams

A verdict in his favour could see the new football administration terminated after just 10 months at the helm of affairs.

"Palmer was not treated well. Kurt didn’t manage it well; there was a lot of ego at play on the part of the GFA and now we are at the mercy of CAS," Raji told Graphic Sports.

"If things were handled well by this current FA and the aggrieved parties were given a hearing and brought on board, we would not have to contend with CAS."

Ghana football landed in chaos in June 2018 when an Anas Aremeyaw Anas-inspired bribery and corruption scandal crashed the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led GFA administration.

The Government of Ghana, Fifa and Caf then jointly set up a Normalisation Committee (NC) to run the nation's sport in the interim and oversee a new presidential election to restore normalcy.

Ahead of the polls, the NC disqualified Palmer from contesting the election on the recommendation of a Vetting Committee for breaching financial regulations following a transfer of a Tema Youth player abroad.

Article continues below

After an unsuccessful internal appeal, Palmer hauled the GFA to CAS, seeking a new election altogether and for clearance to compete in the polls.

The global tribunal initially set July for the announcement of its verdict before first postponing to August 5 and now to September 1.

In Palmer's disqualification, six contenders went head-to-head for the FA presidency.