Osei Palmer dares coaches and agents on Ghana favouritism allegations

The Tema Youth chief responds to accusations of influencing player selections during his time with the FA

Tema Youth president Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer' has stated he never influenced the selection of players during his time on the management committees of various national teams.

He was responding to accusations that he helped players of his club earn national team call-ups.

Last year, the renowned administrator was among contestants for Ghana's FA presidency but was disqualified from the race at the last hour.

“If any coach or agent is able to say that I accepted any money or gift to influence a player’s inclusion to the various national team, I will quit doing football business in Ghana. I dare any coach or player to come out today,” Osei told Fox FM.

“Everyone know the kind of person I am and even when someone at a point approached me to help his player’s inclusion to a national team while I was in charge of the management committee, I blatantly told the person it was not possible because it is against my principles.

“Every player from Tema Youth that got the opportunity to feature for national team deserved it.

"They got the chance on merit to represent the country and not because I was involved or whatsoever."

Osei has a wealth of experience with Ghana's national teams.

In 2014, he was a member of the management committee of Ghana's U17 side that was disqualified from playing at the for fielding an ineligible player in the qualifiers.

The Tema Youth chief then moved on to become the management committee chairman of the U20 side in 2015 before earning promotion to the Black Stars in 2018.

