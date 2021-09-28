Orlando Pirates should follow Mamelodi Sundowns' example in Caf Confederation Cup - Davids

The 40-year-old tactician explained how Bucs can improve ahead of their encounter against the Citizens

Orlando Pirates co-interim coach Fadlu Davids has revealed where Mamelodi Sundowns have the edge over them ahead of their 2021/22 Caf Confederation Cup campaign.

The Buccaneers are set to start their campaign against Congo-Brazzaville side Diables Noirs next month, while Sundowns will face AS Maniema Union of DR Congo in the Caf Champions League.

Davids feels that his side can learn from perennial Champions League campaigners Sundowns, who secured an impressive 2-0 victory over Pirates in a PSL match over the weekend.

“It comes with time playing together playing in Africa having these tight games where one moment is going to win it and that’s where Mamelodi Sundowns have the edge now to be able to take their chances," Davids told the media.

“Even when they don’t play at full throttle, they will get those two, three moments in the game and they will convert,” Davids said.

Pirates reached last season's Confederation Cup quarter-finals where they were humiliated 5-1 on aggregate by eventual tournament winners Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

Davids, who is currently working with fellow co-interim coach Mandla Ncikazi, feels that the team learned from the campaign which saw Bucs finish second in Group A.

“Last season getting into the quarter-finals against Raja Casablanca playing to a draw [1-1] at home then losing away [4-0], those moments helped players build mental state and you grow as a team. We are learning from Caf where you play under difficult conditions,” he explained.

Pirates have now turned their attention to their PSL clash with Cape Town City with the game scheduled to be played in the Mother City on Saturday.

"We have one game now before the Fifa break, against Cape Town City, although it's away from home we want to collect maximum points in that game," he continued.

"Our objectives remain the same with our targets identified at the beginning of the season internally on what we want to achieve step-by-step in terms of the process as we spoke about the previous coach who left."

Davids described their loss to Sundowns as a bitter pill to swallow, but the former Maritzburg United head coach feels that it is a huge step in terms of their process.

"It's a process now taking the team forward, building our play with the ball and without the ball and putting those steps and processes in, and although we take the defeat very badly, it's a huge lesson for our players to learn," he added.

"That will take us huge steps moving forward instead of backwards, the defeat is a bitter pill to swallow, but a huge step in terms of the process in what we want to achieve going forward."