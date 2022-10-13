Orlando Pirates legend Lekgwathi: You can compare Erasmus' return to McCarthy

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi is confident Kermit Erasmus’ return to the Buccaneers will come with leadership qualities.

Erasmus back at Pirates since 2016

Joins a team that has been struggling for prolific strikers

Expectations high to end Pirates' attacking frailties

WHAT HAPPENED? Erasmus was a deadline-day signing for the Buccaneers after enduring a difficult two-season stint at Mamelodi Sundowns. The striker has already made two appearances for Pirates and has shown promise he could revive their fortunes upfront. Following the history of Benni McCarthy arriving at Pirates armed with La Liga, Primeira Liga and Premier League experience, Lekgwathi feels Erasmus belongs in the same bracket. Erasmus is back at Pirates after playing in France, Sweden and Portugal as well as enjoying a winning culture at Sundowns.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I am happy, especially for Kermit’s return to Orlando Pirates,” Lekgwathi told iDiski Times. “He is a player that I have played with, a player that I know too well and his leadership qualities. He’s one of those strikers you can compare to Benni McCarthy, especially in terms of leadership, they lead from the front.

“I was so excited especially after having a meeting with him and talking about our experiences of playing together at Pirates, and after that breaking news, Kermit returns to Pirates. I was like, ‘wow Kermit’, and I’m so excited about all the signings. Sometimes there are players who aren’t exactly Pirates material but now they have signed players who even supporters are happy about, so I’m so proud of the chairman and I’m looking forward to watching Pirates play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have been struggling upfront with no reliable striker in their squad. The signing of Bienvenu Eva Nga could not provide a solution for their strikeforce. Another new signing Evidence Makgopa is battling fitness issues and is yet to make his Pirates debut. That places much hope on Erasmus.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? Erasmus was known to be injury-prone during his time at Sundowns and two games into his return to Pirates, injury struck. It is yet to be seen if he would be fit to play on Friday when Pirates face AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League match. Also, there are questions if his season will be blighted by injuries.