Orlando Pirates issue injury update on Ofori and Dzvukamanja ahead of Cape Town City clash

The Bucs camp has been hit by injuries as the team prepares to face this season's MTN8 finalists

Orlando Pirates have provided an update on their two internationals Terrence Dzvukamanja and Richard Ofori ahead their encounter against Cape Town City.

The Buccaneers are set to travel to the Mother City where they are scheduled to take on the Citizens at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday in their sixth PSL game of the current season.

Dzvukamanja is doubtful for the game against City after picking up a head injury during the Soweto giants' last match which was against Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

While Ofori is expected to miss this weekend's encounter having sustained an injury during the last international Fifa break while on national duty for Ghana.

Pirates released the following statement on Friday afternoon:

"For the Buccaneers, the fresh injury concern is forward Terrence Dzvukamanja, who was withdrawn in the first half against Sundowns after picking up a knock," a club statement read.

"He remains doubtful for the clash on Saturday, while goalkeeper Richard Ofori is on the road to recovery after missing out on Pirates’ last three matches."

Dzvukamanja, who is a Zimbabwe international, is yet to live up to expectations at Bucs having joined the club from Bidvest Wits prior to the start of the 2020/21 season.

The left-footed attacker has made score just once in 20 appearances in the league - including five from the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Ofori quickly established himself as Pirates' first-choice goalkeeper afrer joining the Houghton-based giants from Maritzburg United in September 2020

However, the bulky goalkeeper has struggled with injuries since he joined Bucs having made 17 appearances in the league for the team including two this term.

Pirates also have defender Innocent Maela and attackers Thembinkosi Lorch and Zakhele Lepasa on the injury list.

Lorch was ruled out for three to four months this month after picking up a shoulder injury which needed surgery.

While Maela also had surgery on an adductor longus injury this month and he was ruled out for three months.

Lastly, Lepasa continues to undergo rehabilitation for the fracture and he has been out of action since December 2020.