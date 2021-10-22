Orlando Pirates coach Ncikazi joins Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena in questioning Bafana Bafana and Broos

The 52-year-old tactician feels that understanding and communication between the two parties will help the national team

Orlando Pirates co-interim head coach Mandla Ncikazi says there is a communication problem between PSL coaches and the Bafana Bafana technical team.

This comes after Vincent Pule picked up an injury while on national duty for South Africa ahead of their two clashes against Ethiopia in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers earlier this month and the Pirates winger has since been ruled out of action to up to 12 weeks.

While Bafana head coach Hugo Broos substituted Tshegofatso Mabasa just 35 minutes into their first match against Ethiopia in Bahir Dar as he felt that the Pirates striker was ineffective and he has since struggled to score goals for the Soweto giants.

Ncikazi has joined Rhulani Mokwena in questioning Broos as the Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach blamed the national team after several Masandawana players picked up injuries while in the Bafana camp.

“The issue of communication with PSL coaches and national team, I don’t want to repeat what has been said by other coaches, but the fact that problems that other clubs are mentioning are also happening at our club just shows you that things are not done correctly,” Ncikazi told the media.

“I’ll give you an example of the previous coach where I was. I met him personally because he came to training to watch our team training session. He discussed things with the technical team and he addressed the players on his expectations.

“I would have expected that the same will continue, but to be honest it has never happened for whatever reason. It becomes very difficult, I have tried to communicate with some members but it should not be done that way.

“It should not be in isolation where a coach from one club must try and connect with the national coach because the structure must inform what are the expectations of the national coach from coaches.”

Ncikazi, who is working alongside fellow Pirates co-interim head coach Fadlu Davids, stressed that there should be a mutual understanding between Bafana and PSL clubs in order for players to avoid injuries.

“It is an area that needs to be ironed out because it will lessen the problems we have currently in terms of injuries of players," he added.

"To give you an example, if we were having a loading session today and one of our players is selected to the national team tomorrow and they have a loading, already on that one, there is a risk of injuries.

“A better understanding and communication between the two parties will help the national team and will also help the clubs so that when our players come back from the national team they are still useful to the team. I think that is highly important but that’s not happening currently.”

Pirates are set to face Congo-Brazzaville side Diables Noirs in the Caf Confederation Cup second round second-leg clash on Sunday.