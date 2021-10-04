Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have the same problem

The Glamour Boys and the Buccaneers are seemingly in a similar situation in terms of currently being without a reliable, goalscoring centre-forward

What Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates would both do to have a player like Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile in their team?

It was Bucs defender Happy Jele who earned his side a point on the weekend, thanks to a thumping header in the 1-1 draw with Cape Town City.

Chiefs meanwhile were indebted to a debatable call from referee Jelly Chavani which enabled Keagan Dolly to slot home a 94th-minute penalty in a 1-1 draw with AmaZulu.

Dolly's spot-kick aside, and one from Khama Billiat earlier in the campaign, the club's other two league goals this season have been scored by defenders Daniel Cardoso and Sifiso Hlanti.

The Sea Robbers can at least point to the fact that centre-forward Tshegofatso Mabasa has notched two league goals this term. And Mabasa certainly has the potential to net 12 to 15 league goals a season, provided he can stay fit and on-form throughout the campaign - something he has barely managed in his career to date.

However, he hasn’t been receiving a lot of support from the other attackers in the Pirates side. Last season also saw Bucs struggling to find a go-to man for goals – Vincent Pule top scored in the league for his side with just six.

No shortage of options

Both clubs have plenty of attacking options, both upfront and in midfield.

It was just two seasons back that Gabadinho Mhango struck 16 league goals for Bucs and Samir Nurkovic registered 13 in the Premiership for Chiefs.

But both strikers have been struggling for a while now - with fitness, injury problems, and a lack of confidence in front of goal.

Injuries have also affected the likes of Lebogang Manyama (who scored eight league goals last term, his side’s most), Leonardo Castro and Dumisani Zuma at Chiefs, as well as Zakhele Lepasa and Thembinkosi Lorch at Pirates.





Still, though there are others, such as Kabelo Dlamini, Fortune Makaringe, Deon Hotto and Terrence Dzvukamanja, Khama Billiat, Manyama and Bernard Parker who have simply gone off the boil in terms of their goal and assist outputs.

Article continues below

While Shalulile has received able support from Themba Zwane, Kermit Erasmus, Gaston Sirino, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Neo Maema, and when fit, Lebohang Maboe, it's currently not always obvious to see where the next goal for Chiefs and Pirates will come from.

It's perhaps a symptom of a bigger issue in South African soccer - the lack of reliable goalscorers, especially South African-born ones, and it's a problem that will likely provide headaches for Amakhosi mentor Stuart Baxter and Bucs co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi this season.

It's an issue that could continue to plague both sides for the foreseeable future and unfortunately for Chiefs and Pirates fans, it's difficult to realistically see either club challenging Downs' dominance.