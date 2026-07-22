Opinion poll: Sharp decline in Messi's popularity among the British

Lionel Messi's popularity has taken a notable hit among the British public. A recent YouGov poll revealed that nearly half of respondents now view the Argentine star negatively.

The Daily Mail pinned the decline on what it described as the "disgraceful and unjustified conduct" of the Argentine national team during the 2026 World Cup, a tournament they finished as runners-up after losing the final 1-0 to Spain.

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Controversy dogged Argentina's run to the final. The poll found Messi's image among a large section of Britons had suffered from accusations of violent play, attempts to provoke opponents and the clashes that followed some matches.

Messi remains one of the most famous and popular footballers on the planet. Even so, the results point to a real shift in how the British public see him.

Part of that anger traces back to the semi-final. Argentina dumped England out 2-1, scoring twice in stoppage time to turn a deficit into victory.



