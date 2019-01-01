Opare arrival completes Ghana's numbers ahead of Africa Cup of Nations showdown with Kenya

Goal brings the latest news from the camp of the Black Stars ahead of Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Harambee Stars

All 24 of 's invited players for Saturday's qualifier against trained together for the first time on Thursday.

With only 23 men in practice the day before, the increase in number was a result of the arrival of -based Daniel Opare, whose lateness was due to a tardy invite as a replacement for the injured Andy Yiadom, who has withdrawn from this month's international duties.

Twenty-one men were present on the first day of training on Tuesday. The number subsequently boosted by the arrivals of Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah and Italian-born Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban, who is on his debut invite to the Black Stars.

Second in Group F, one point behind leaders Kenya, Ghana are hoping to claim three points on Saturday to finish the qualifying campaign as group winners.

Both sides have already secured qualification tickets for the final tournament in in June/July.

At the Afcon, the Black Stars will be seeking to end a 37-year trophy drought, having last won the title at Libya 1982.