Onyekuru stars, Feghouli grabs assist as Galatasaray see off Genclerbirligi

The African stars delivered impressive performances as the Yellow and Reds secured their fifth win on the bounce

Henry Onyekuru featured while Sofiane Feghouli provided an assist as clinched a 3-0 victory over Genclerbirligi in Sunday’s Super Lig game.

international Onyekuru made his seventh appearance in front of their own fans since rejoining the side on loan from in January.

The former man shone in his wing role, completing two dribbles and had a 71% successful pass rate in the encounter.

More teams

After Ryan Donk and Radamel Falcao had given the Yellow and Reds a comfortable first-half lead, international Feghouli then set up Falcao in the 69th minute to seal the victory.

Article continues below

Onyekuru featured for the duration of the game along with international Jean Michael Seri while Feghouli played for 84 minutes before making way for Nigerian Jesse Sekidika.

The result moved the Turk Telekom Stadı outfit to second in the Super Lig table after gathering 48 points from 24 games.

Onyekuru and Feghouli will hope to help Galatasaray continue their winning form when they take on Sivasspor in their next match on March 8.