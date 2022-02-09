Onyango: Ex-Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars goalkeeper joins Kariobangi Sharks technical bench

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks have appointed Gor Mahia legend Jerim Onyango as their new goalkeeper trainer.

Onyango has landed the Kariobangi Sharks job just after leaving K'Ogalo - a club he helped win the Premier League title in 2013 as a captain after going without it for 18 years - and he replaces Dick Francis.

"Renowned goalkeeper-cum-goalkeeper coach [Jerim] Onyango is our new goalkeeping coach, taking over from Dick Francis," the Eastlands club announced.

"Jerry as he is popularly known, brings on board loads of experience from the beautiful game, being the immediate former national team [Harambee Stars] and Gor Mahia’s goalkeeping coach."

After he retired in 2016, Onyango remained with Gor Mahia, where he served as the club's youth trainer. Two years later, he moved to the national side, where he served as the U16 goalkeeping coach before he was promoted to handle the U20 and U23 sides in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

He returned to Gor Mahia before he was relieved of his duties in January 2022 following a reshuffle of the technical bench by the giants. He left the club - after a string of poor results - alongside then head coach Mark Harrison and Sammy Omollo, who served as the assistant head coach.

"I appreciate the opportunity to join Sharks, I feel at home and it’s a working experience moving away from another club. I’m happy and I’m positive with the task at hand," he said upon his Kariobangi Sharks appointment.

"I’m impressed with their [goalkeepers] character and attitude, they’re willing to learn and give whatever they have, and from the look of things, they’re a gifted trio, and I’m sure that whatever I pass on to them will be worth it, and I believe they’re up for the chore."

The retired goalkeeper - who holds a trainers level 1 license in goalkeeping and a Caf C coaching license - will face Kenya Police in his first game with the former FKF Shield Cup winners.