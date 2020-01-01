Onyango 'does not have a problem' with Ofori competition at Mamelodi Sundowns

The Uganda captain has been the number one goalkeeper for the better part of his time with the Brazilians

goalkeeper Denis Onyango is unfazed by the possibility of losing the first-choice spot if the club signs his counterpart Richard Ofori.

Onyango has been the number one goalkeeper for the better part of his nine-year time at the Brazilians punctuated by a brief loan stint at .

With rumours linking Ofori to Sundowns as well as , Onyango says the Ghanaian is welcome to Chloorkop so as to increase competition.

More teams

“I don’t have a problem with competition. Richard Ofori can come. He’s welcome,” Onyango told Power FM Sport as per Far Post.

Article continues below

“I won’t be greedy because I can’t play when I’m 40 or 45 or 50. Others will have to take the team forward. And Ofori was here before he went to Maritzburg United.”

The Sundowns goalkeeping department has over the years been known to be rich in depth with Zambia’s 2012 winner Kennedy Mweene providing cover for Onyango.

Experienced ex- gloveman Reyaad Pieterse is also another choice for Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane after arriving at Chloorkop to replace Wayne Sandilands, who had joined Pirates.