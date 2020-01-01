Onuachu tops Belgian First Division A scoring chart with brace in Genk win

The Nigeria forward took his tally to 12 goals after 13 games in the Belgian top-flight this season

Paul Onuachu continued his fine goalscoring run in the Belgian First Division A on Saturday by scoring two goals in 's 5-1 triumph over Cercle Brugge.

The Super Eagles striker got the visitors off to a flying start at the Jan Breydel Stadium with the opening goal in the ninth minute, courtesy of an assist from Junya Ito.

A few minutes later, Ito found the back of the net alongside Bryan Heynen before Onuachu completed the perfect first-half performance for John van den Brom's side with his second goal in the 38th minute.

Cercle Brugge pulled a goal back after the restart through Dino Hotic in the 51st minute but it was not enough to inspire a comeback as Theo Bongonda's 74th-minute effort completed the rout for the Smurfs.

Saturday's heroics made Onuachu the hottest player in Europe and the leading scorer in the Belgian top-flight with 12 goals after 13 league games so far this season.

He was in action for 77 minutes before he was replaced by compatriot Cyril Dessers while midfielder Eboue Kouassi came on for Heynen towards the final 10 minutes of the game.

The victory extended Genk's dominance at the summit of the First Division A table to 28 points after 14 matches - two points above second-placed who have a game in hand.

Onuachu and Dessers will aim to help Genk stretch their unbeaten league run to 10 games when they welcome Royal Antwerp to the Luminus Arena for their next First Division A outing on December 6.