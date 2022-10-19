Nigeria’s Paul Onuachu scored twice while Ghanaian Joseph Paintsil was also on target before providing two assists as Genk thrashed Westerlo 6-1.

Onuachu made it six goals in four matches

Paintsil netted his fifth of the campaign

West African stars enjoying great form with Genk

WHAT HAPPENED? Paintsil opened the floodgates after just seven minutes before Colombian Daniel Munoz made it 2-0 eight minutes later but Tuur Dierckx reduced the arrears for the visitors in the 21st minute.

The Ghanaian then turned provider for Onuachu to make it 3-1 and the Nigerian striker then sealed his brace via the penalty spot in the 40th minute before Paintsil teed up Munoz for his second and Genk’s fifth on the stroke of half-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Burundi prospect Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye later set up Patrik Hrosovsky for Genk’s sixth, the damage was already done by Onuachu and Paintsil and the Ghanaian was awarded the Man of the Match award after a starring performance.

While it was Onuachu’s sixth goal of the season, it was Paintsil’s fifth with the Ghanaian, who has already surpassed last season’s tally of three, having added goals to his game this season. Paintsil also has three assists in 13 matches after managing just two the whole of last season.

It was Genk’s sixth straight victory and their 11th overall this season, leaving them still top of the standings with 34 points, four ahead of Royal Antwerp, who face Oostende on Thursday.

ALL EYES ON: The spotlight was on Onuachu, who finished third in the 2021-22 Belgian league Golden Boot race, having scored four goals in his last three games before Tuesday, and he delivered in empathic fashion with his brace taking him just two shy of the leading scorer Mario Gonzalez of Leuven.

THE VERDICT: Onuachu is back after a slow start that saw him fail to find the target in Genk’s opening six games of the season.

The Nigerian has proved that indeed form is temporary but class is permanent and he will play a leading role as Genk push for the title while his performances should increase pressure on Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro to give him a call-up to the national team.

Paintsil, meanwhile, is also proving that he can score and provide as he now has eight goal contributions, coming at a time when Ghana coach Otto Addo is close to naming his World Cup squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR GENK? Both Onuachu and Paintsil will have to be at their brilliant best this weekend as Genk visit second-placed Antwerp on Sunday in what will be a top-of-the-table clash.