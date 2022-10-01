Onuachu: Genk striker ends six-game goal drought against Atanga's Oostende

Paul Onuachu scored his first goal of the 2022-23 campaign as Genk recorded a 2-1 away win over Oostende in Saturday’s Belgian topflight fixture.

WHAT HAPPENED: The hosts took a third-minute lead through Fraser Hornby at Diaz Arena. Five minutes later, Genk were presented with a chance to level matters from the penalty mark, albeit, Burundi international Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye missed his kick. Nevertheless, the Nigeria international restored parity for the visitors in the 25th minute after he was teed up by Angelo Preciado – a strike which ended his poor run in the Belgian topflight. With two minutes left on the clock, the White Blue took the lead through Daniel Munoz. Oostende’s hopes of getting a point got dashed as Ghana’s David Atanga was given the marching orders by referee Wesli De Cremer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Genk are second in the Belgium elite division log having accrued 25 points from 10 league outings. Wouter Vrancken’s men are unbeaten in their last nine league outings and they will be motivated to keep pushing for a fifth league diadem.

ALL EYES ON: Onuachu now has opened his goal account for the 2022-23 campaign. Should he keep the goals coming, that could hand him a place in Jose Peseiro’s squad as Nigeria square up against Portugal in an international friendly later this month.

DID YOU KNOW? Onuachu scored 33 league goals for Genk during the 2020-21 campaign – a feat which linked with a move out of the Luminus Arena.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONUACHU? The 28-year-old will lead Genk’s attack in their next league outing versus Kortrijk on October 8.