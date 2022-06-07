Onovo: Ujpest FC sign Nigeria midfielder on permanent deal from Randers FC

The 26-year-old Super Eagle invitee has officially left the Horses and penned a permanent contract with the Lilak

Hungarian side Ujpest FC have completed the signing of midfielder Vincent Onovo from Danish outfit Randers FC.

The 26-year-old Nigerian international was on loan at Ujpest for the entire last season but the club has now exercised the option to purchase him on a permanent deal ahead of the new campaign.

“Vincent [Onovo] returned to our team during the winter transfer period in the hope of more playing opportunities, which has been realised as he is a key player in midfield,” Ujpest confirmed on their official website.

“Our club has exercised the option and purchased the right to play from Randers, so our Nigerian player will continue to play in purple and white.”

Randers have also confirmed the exit of Onovo, who managed 14 matches for the side.

“Randers have sold midfielder Vincent Onovo to Hungarians Ujpest, which he has been loaned out for in the spring season,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“For the past four months, Randers’ Nigerian midfielder has had great success in Hungarian Ujpest, where he has been loaned out, and now a permanent agreement has been made, so 26-year-old Onovo switches back to the club that Randers bought him from in summer 2021.”

Randers Sports director Soren Pedersen praised Onovo for his contribution while at the club and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“It is gratifying that Vincent has had a lot of playing time and joy of playing in recent times, and that we have subsequently been able to make a permanent agreement with the club, which is close to a faithful copy of the agreement we made a year ago when Vincent came to Randers,” Pedersen told the same portal.

“Unfortunately, it did not turn out to be what we had hoped for with Vincent in Randers, but that’s how it is in football sometimes, and we wish him and his family all the best of luck in the future.”

On the international scene, Onovo who was born in Abuja was summoned for national team duty with Nigeria’s Super Eagles while they were preparing to face Cameroon in a friendly in June 2021.

Though he came in as a replacement for Watford defender William Troost-Ekong, who had picked an injury while in camp, the then Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr did not field him in the fixture against the Indomitable Lions.