Onome Ebi's goal helps Henan Huishang hold champions Jiangsu Suning
Onome Ebi scored the only goal for Henan Huishang as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Tabitha Chawinga and Elizabeth Addo's Jiangsu Suning on Sunday.
Having scored an own-goal in a 3-1 loss to Changchun last week, the defender was eager to make up for her mistakes against the newly-crowned champions at the Zhengzhou University Stadium.
The 36-year-old gave the hosts the lead in the opening half but that could not ensure her team victory after Tang Jiali's second-half equaliser helped the visitors to grab a share of the spoils.
#CWSL | Henan Huishang 1-1 Jiangsu Suning— China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019
The champions finished their campaign with a draw away from home. Tang Jiali got an equaliser for them in the second half while Onome Ebi opened the scoring for Henan. There were 12 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat in the season for Jiangsu! pic.twitter.com/rYQyuLjHiN
Ebi, who played for the duration, wrapped up the season with four goals in 14 games this season for Henan, while her Nigerian compatriot Ihezuo scored seven league goals in her debut season.
On the other hand, Malawi's Chawinga finished as the top scorer with 12 goals, while Ghana's Addo provided 10 assists and scored five goals in 14 outings to win a treble with Jiangsu.
The draw means Henan finished in seventh on the log with 12 points from 14 games, while Jiansgu ended as champions with 37 points from similar games in the Chinese Women's Super League.
#CWSL | Final table— China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019
1st Jiangsu Suning 37 points 🏆
2nd Shanghai Shengli 29 points
3rd Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue 24 points
4th Wuhan Chedu Jiangda 19 points
5th Beijing BG Phoenix 16 points
6th Guangdong Meizhou Huijun 14 points
7th Henan Huishang 12 points
8th Dalian 6 points pic.twitter.com/nXGA1h1dIC