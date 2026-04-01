One of them agreed on one condition... Inzaghi and Jesus respond to the question of who will succeed Renard in Saudi Arabia

Simone Inzaghi, the Italian manager of Al-Hilal, and Jorge Jesus, the Portuguese manager of Al-Nassr, have both confirmed their positions regarding taking charge of the Saudi national team in the coming period, succeeding the Frenchman Hervé Renard.

Renard is linked with leaving his post as head coach of the Saudi national team, following a recent dip in results, as well as ongoing negotiations regarding his potential appointment to lead Ghana at the 2026 World Cup finals.

The Saudi newspaper Al-Kass reported that Inzaghi and Jesus have rejected the idea of managing the Saudi national team at present, as they are keen to focus on Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr during the final stages of the current season.

However, the Portuguese coach has not definitively rejected the idea, having given his preliminary consent to take charge of the Saudi national team, but on the condition that this would be in the future, not at present.

The two managers are competing for the Saudi Pro League title this season, with Al-Nassr topping the table on 67 points, three points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal, with eight matches remaining.