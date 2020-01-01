'One more time and you're f*cking off!' - Solskjaer explains Lingard Manchester derby exchange

The Red Devils boss was unimpressed with the midfielder's ball retention against Manchester City but says the outburst was "heat of the moment"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sought to shrug off an outburst aimed at Jesse Lingard during ’s clash with which saw him warn the international: “One more time and you’re f*cking off”.

The Red Devils boss was caught on camera bellowing the warning towards his midfielder in the 58th minute of the semi-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

United had hauled themselves back into the derby contest by that stage, with Nemanja Matic’s first-half strike giving them hope of overturning a two-goal deficit.

In order to push for a second, Solskjaer was looking for his side to take control of proceedings and dictate the tempo.

He was less than impressed with Lingard’s ball retention, however, with one sloppy pass just before the hour mark allowing City to spring out on the counter and send Raheem Sterling through one-on-one with David de Gea.

Solskjaer made his feelings known to the 27-year-old, who has struggled for form this season, and did end up hauling the out-of-sorts playmaker off in the 65th minute.

Quizzed on his rant towards Lingard on the back of the 1-0 win over City that was not enough to book a final berth at Wembley , Solskjaer said: “Just heat of the moment, once in a while.

“When you lose the ball, make sure we try to play more. And in the next moment him and Victor [Lindelof] grew in confidence and started playing.

“Once in a while you're going to make mistakes but if you're going to come here and just defend you've got no chance.

“Yes, we created one or two dangerous moments with the way we tried to play our way out, but that's the way we want the box to express themselves.

“We have to do that to release the pressure.”

Lingard may now be on borrowed time at United.

He has gone over 12 months without a Premier League goal , with his last effort in the English top-flight coming in Solskjaer’s first game at the helm against Cardiff in December 2018.

Just two efforts have been recorded by the midfielder this season – against Astana in the and Tranmere Rovers in the – and questions have been asked of his future after linking up with so-called ‘super agent’ Mino Raiola .

He is also about to face further competition for his place from big-money signing Bruno Fernandes .