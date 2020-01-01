Onazi reveals how he became a Super Eagles player after Tottenham Hotspur clash

The 27-year-old midfielder has lifted the lid on how he received his maiden call-up into the national team

Denizlispor star Ogenyi Onazi said his performances against Hotspur in a game during his time at earned him his first invitation to the team.

Former Super Eagles coach Stephen Keshi watched him play in the encounter back in September 2012 and was impressed with his display.

Keshi subsequently handed him his first call-up the following month and made his debut in a 2013 qualifying game against Liberia.

More teams

"Keshi told me he wanted me to do something for Nigerians, that he was going to play me in the right-back position against Zambia, Efe Ambrose was suspended. I told him I was ready to play as a goalkeeper," Onazi told Super Eagles media team via Instagram live.

"Coach Stephen Keshi personally watched me playing against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League when I was in Lazio.

"That was when he asked Enebi, the Team Secretary if I was a Nigerian and he said yes, he said he wanted me in the national team, so that's how I came to the Super Eagles.

"I have so much respect for the Big Boss, I never forget about him, he's a legend and may his soul rest in peace and God bless him wherever he is, he contributed massively to my football career".

Article continues below

Onazi played a key part as the Super Eagles clinched the Africa Cup of Nations title for the third time in their history in .

He featured for Nigeria at the 2014 World Cup in where they were eliminated at the Round of 16 and was part of the 2018 edition in .

The midfielder, who has 52 caps for the West Africans, was left out of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in after failing to recover in time from an achilles injury.