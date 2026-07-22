Manchester City striker Erling Haaland picked the French town of Saint-Tropez to mark his 26th birthday, soaking up the summer sun surrounded by a group of friends.

The Norway international shared clips of the celebration across his social media accounts, and one familiar face stood out: Algerian star Riyad Mahrez.

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France's "RMC" network picked up on the moment, noting: "Haaland celebrated his birthday in Saint-Tropez, in the company of Mahrez in particular."

Haaland threw the party in luxurious surroundings on the beaches of the French Riviera. Plenty of football stars head there to unwind for part of their summer break before pre-season kicks in.

Mahrez lined up alongside Haaland at City during the 2022-2023 season before moving to Saudi side Al Ahli. He left that club this summer too and has yet to settle on his next destination.







