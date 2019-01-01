Olympic Qualifier: Harambee Starlets to go for the away goal vs Ghana - Ouma

The team will play the first leg in Accra before the return leg in Nairobi four days later as the qualification rounds near the end

The Kenyan women's national team will leave for on October 1 ahead of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier against the Black Queens.

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma and the players have been in a training camp for the last week and are now ready for the third round of qualification against the West African nation.

Initially, Football Federation (FKF) had claimed they did not have money to facilitate the team’s trip for the first round meeting in Acra but the latest indication shows the financial issues have been settled.

Meanwhile, Ouma is confident Kenya can post a good result before the return leg

“We will try to contain their strong points away from home and possibly get an away goal,” Ouma told FKF official website.

“I am confident we can get a positive result away from home, to make it easier in the second leg.”

The first leg is expected to be played on October 4 before the return leg on October 8. Kenya booked the Ghana date after overcoming the She-Flames of Malawi with a 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

The Starlets and the Ghanaians had previously drawn 1-1 in a friendly match which was played on August 2018 at Kasarani.

The winner will proceed to the final fourth round of qualification where the eventual winners will represent Africa in the Summer Olympic qualifiers in Tokyo in January 2020.