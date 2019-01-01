Olympic Qualifier: Harambee Starlets draw against Ghana is just the start - Ouma

The Kenyan women's team unexpectedly earned a goalless scoreline against the West African nation and will need to avoid conceding on Tuesday

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has stated a 0-0 draw against in an Olympic qualifier is a laudable result.

The Kenyan Queens battled to register the draw in Accra on Friday setting the stage for a potential epic encounter on Tuesday when the two nations clash once more to determine the party which will progress to the fourth and final round of qualification.

“Of course, playing a draw away to Ghana was a positive result for us. It gives us a good starting point for yet another positive outcome in the second leg on Tuesday,” Ouma told the Football Federation (FKF) website.

Mwanahalima Adam, who was key in the second round of qualification against the She-Flames of Malawi explained the next encounter will be won if only Kenyan fans offer complete support on Tuesday.

“We played according to the coach’s instructions and achieved the result we wanted. Our hope is fans will come out in large numbers to support us on Tuesday as we look to get a win which we really need,” the forward said.

FKF has already waived the entry charges for home fans as Harambee Starlets target to win and continue to chase their dream of representing the continent in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, .