Olympic Qualifier: Gabon 0-3 Ghana: Queens fly high in Libreville

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's team registered an away win in their opening game of their campaign

began their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers in style with a 3-0 away win over Gabon on Wednesday.

Goals from Juliet Acheampong, Portia Boakye and Priscilla Okyere earned the Black Queens a good victory in the second round first leg fixture at Stade Augustin Monedan in Libreville.

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's side, who drew a bye in the first round, must hold their own in the second leg at home on Tuesday to sail into the third round.

The winners on aggregate have a date with Malawi or in the next phase.

Only the ultimate champions of the qualifiers at the end of the fifth round are guaranteed a place at the Olympics.

The runners-up will have a playoff showdown with the second-placed nation from South America.

At the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, , Africa was represented by and Zimbabwe.

Ghana are chasing their first ever qualification for the global showpiece.

