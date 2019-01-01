Olympic Qualifier: Foreign-based Ghana stars ready for Algeria clash - Yeboah

The attacker looks ahead to the Black Meteors' upcoming double-header with the North Africans

are looking forward to their matches against which will determine who will qualify for the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) in .

Captain Yaw Yeboah, who plays for Spanish side , has spoken to the media about their readiness.

The Black Meteors are set to host the North Africans in the first leg of the final-round qualifier on Friday, four days to the return fixture in Algeria.

The winners will join six other teams and the hosts for the final tournament between November 8 and 22.

“We are ready for the game. All the players invited into the team are ready to play and compete and it doesn’t matter who is coming from somewhere," Yeboah told Ghanasoccernet.

“Most of the foreign-based players are coming.

"The game is very important to us and we have to take our chances.

"We are going to work hard and get the goals. The target is to win both legs and qualify for the tournament."

The U23 Afcon will serve as qualifiers for next year's Tokyo Olympic Games in , with the top three teams in set to represent Africa at the global showpiece.

Ghana are seeking a historic first qualification for the continental gathering since its inception in 2011 and a first appearance at the Olympics since Athens 2004.