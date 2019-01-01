Olympic Games: Ghana invite 24 players ahead of U23 Afcon qualifier against Algeria

An all-home-based team are set to start camping for next month's showdown with the North Africans

coach Ibrahim Tanko has named a 24-man squad to commence preparations for their final round qualifier for the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations. which will, in turn, decide the continent's representatives for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The roster announced by the Ghana Football Association is an all-home-based team and is ultimately expected to be boosted by some foreign-based players for the double-header against .

The list is headlined by players from Ghana's two biggest clubs - and - with three players each.

The Black Meteors will first host Algeria on September 5, four days before the return encounter away.

The winners over both legs will join hosts and six other teams for the final tournament, between November 8 and 22.

The top three nations at the championship will represent Africa at the Olympic Games next year.

Ghana are seeking to make a return to the global showpiece for the first time since 2004.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Kwame Baah (Asante Kotoko), Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), Kumson Augustine ( )

Defenders: Christopher Bonny (Hearts of Oak), William Denkyi (Hearts of Oak), Evans Mensah (Asante Kotoko), Issah Yakubu (Dreams FC), Ali Ouattara ( FC), Kojo Amoako ( FC), Kodjou Emmanuel (Attram de Visser Academy), Zakaria Fuseini (Brekum ), Michael Agbekornu (Dreams FC), Caleb Amankwaa ( ), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Briama Forster (Brekum Chelsea), Abdul Nuredeen (Vision FC), Yussif Oduro (Okyeman Planners), Nasiru Hamza ( Allies FC)

Strikers: Akese Akese (Nzema Kotoko), Kwame Opoku (Nkwransa Warriors), Adiwah Peter Ernest (Emmanuel FC), Eric Dupey (Star Madrid)

